Submitted by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

In a world of uncertainty, one thing is for sure, cancer doesn’t stop during a global crisis. Individuals and communities nationwide are tapping into their inner creativity and survival skills to pivot to, at least for now, a virtual way of living.

This year, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will host its signature community fundraising campaign, Light The Night, as a virtual event. Given the ongoing health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, LLS determined that a virtual Light The Night is the most responsible approach. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be the most inspiring and impactful Light The Night ever, because just as blood cancer sees no boundaries, this year Light The Night can be everywhere and anywhere! The LLS Cincinnati market will host its 2020 Light The Night virtual event on Oct. 8.

“Blood cancer patients need us now more than ever. We will gather virtually to bring light to the darkness of cancer, creating memorable moments across the country, through an exciting, interactive virtual experience for LLS staff, volunteers, patients and all supporters,” Tom Carleton, LLS Executive Director, said. “As we’ve done throughout our 71-year history, LLS will “virtually” reinvent the peer-to-peer fundraising category through our unparalleled ingenuity, resourcefulness, innovation and relentless drive to deliver our mission.”

Light The Night Walk is a fundraising event benefiting LLS and their funding of lifesaving research to find blood cancer cures. Coming together for a common goal, friends, family and co-workers form fundraising walk teams. Culminating in inspiration and memorable evening walks every fall, participants in communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

LLS’s signature fundraisers like Light The Night have helped LLS invest nearly $1.3 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment that spans the most promising treatment approaches now being tested in clinical trials for other cancers and diseases.

“Light The Night’s virtual platform will be an interactive and engaging experience allowing LLS supporters and volunteers to enjoy the same iconic elements of Light The Night – illuminated lanterns, Circle of Survivors and the Remembrance Pavilion – in a different format but with the same passion to bring an end to blood cancers once and for all,” Tom Carleton said. “Join us as, together, LLS will be the voice that speaks up, the hand that reaches out and the light that cures cancer.”

To form a team or to learn more about how you can become involved in this year’s virtual Light The Night campaign, please call the Cincinnati Office at 513.698.2432 or visit www.lightthenight.org.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at 800-955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children’s Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children’s Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children’s cancer through every facet of LLS’s mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children’s Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care.

To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.