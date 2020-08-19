Submitted by AAA.

The Ohio Turnpike continues to expand its E-ZPass® partnerships with retailers to offer savings, convenience and safety benefits for travelers as they plan future road trips. Beginning today, AAA will offer E-ZPass transponders to its members and customers in 15 AAA retail stores throughout six counties in Southwest Ohio.

The Ohio Turnpike’s retail program expansion comes at a pivotal time as safety is top of mind for travelers due to COVID-19. The use of an E-ZPass transponder will allow travelers to electronically record fares when entering and exiting the Turnpike, which eliminates the need for person-to-person contact.

“In a continued effort to be responsive to our customers, we are making it easier than ever to acquire an E-ZPass transponder by expanding our relationship with AAA as a retail partner in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets,” Ohio Turnpike Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E. said. “AAA is a highly respected brand name in auto travel and we value our longstanding partnership with them, which extends beyond our retail partnership to jointly advocating safe driving habits.”

Since its launch in 2009, E-ZPass customers have saved more than $550 million in Ohio compared to customers who paid cash or used a credit card over the same period. Additionally, the number of overall users and vehicle miles travelled using E-ZPass has increased steadily over the past 11 years with nearly 60 percent passenger vehicle usage in 2019.

“AAA is proud to once again partner with the Ohio Turnpike to expand this successful travel program in the Cincinnati and Miami Valley regions,” Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman, said. “The E-ZPass program will not only continue to bring savings to travelers’ wallets, it will also give the comfort of safety with its contactless payment option when families choose to embark on their next Great American Road Trip.”

The Ohio Turnpike launched the E-ZPass partnership with AAA in 2018 at six Northwest Ohio retail locations. AAA’s convenient curbside service is available for customers who prefer to call ahead to obtain an E-ZPass transponder.

With 42 tolling authorities in 18 states – and growing—E-ZPass represents the largest and most successful interoperable tolling network in the world. Relevant to southwest Ohioans, three bridges connecting Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana are tolled: the I-65 Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge.

“Our customers will save both time and money using E-ZPass,” Ahmed added. “In fact, the average savings on tolls in Ohio is 33 percent.”

E-ZPass by the Numbers:

– Fifteen AAA locations will offer E-ZPass transponders for passenger vehicles in six Ohio Counties: Hamilton (7); Montgomery (3); Warren (2); Greene (1); Clark (1); Miami (1).

– E-ZPass transponders are $12 at all retail locations.

– A credit card and a minimum balance of $25 per transponder are required for activation. ($12 purchase price + $13 additional charge to validate credit card on file = $25 minimum balance for activation. A $25 balance is available on your account for toll credits and fees.)

– Allow up to 24 hours for activation in Ohio and up to 48 hours for use of the transponder in other states.

– Savings realized by all E-ZPass customers since 2009: over $550 million.

– Typically, over 10,000 Ohio E-ZPass customers use the system for at least 30 trips each month.

About AAA

AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to 60 million members nationwide and nearly two and a half million members in Ohio. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, non-profit corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can now map a route, find local gas prices, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information, visit www.AAA.com.

About E-ZPass

E-ZPass is an electronic toll collection system that allows customers to enter and exit the Ohio Turnpike without stopping to receive a ticket or to pay the toll. E-ZPass saves both time and money. Ohio travelers receive an average 33 percent discount from their toll charge for using E-ZPass. The Ohio Turnpike E-ZPass maintenance fee (75 cents per month) is waived for frequent Ohio Turnpike travelers—those who take the Ohio Turnpike for 30 or more single trips per month. E-ZPass is the largest, and one of the most successful interoperable toll collection programs in the nation, consisting of toll agencies in 18 states, servicing more than 24 million accounts and 43 million tags, with operations stretching from Maine to Florida, and west to Illinois.

The Ohio Turnpike is a 241-mile toll road offering one of the safest, best and most convenient routes for motorists to reach east/west destinations along the northern corridor of Ohio. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission provides excellent customer service and amenities to meet travelers’ wants and needs, including state-of-the-art service plazas, a variety of restaurant choices, and routine maintenance for a smooth, pleasant trip.