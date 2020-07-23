Submitted by Graeter’s Ice Cream.

Graeter’s Ice Cream, family owned craft ice cream maker since 1870, is celebrating its 150th birthday with the creation of a special ice cream flavor and a limited edition birthday donut. Each of the specialty products was released on July 1 coinciding with National Ice Cream Month and in celebration of Graeter’s birthday. Graeter’s new “Birthday Cake” ice cream flavor is a celebratory blend of cake pieces and sprinkles in cake batter ice cream. Meanwhile, the limited-edition birthday cake flavored donut, fully glazed, iced with rainbow sprinkles inside and out, is available at select Cincinnati-area scoop shops.

Friends and fans can celebrate Graeter’s birthday by visiting area scoop shops, or by searching for Birthday Cake flavor ice cream in Kroger, Giant Eagle, The Fresh Market, Dorothy Lane Market and Jungle Jim’s. The ice cream is also available for sale online — while supplies last.

Alongside the brand’s 150th birthday celebration, Graeter’s will also maximize the summertime months with their annual Bonus Flavors. Different than years past, Graeter’s will be offering special discounts and perks to its loyal fan base on the Graeter’s App all month long. Local delivery and curbside pickup ordering is also available on the Graeter’s App. The app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

“Our anniversary year certainly hasn’t turned out the way we initially thought it would,” Richard Graeter, fourth generation family member, President and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream, said. “However, we still think the world needs something worth celebrating. With new flavors, such as our 150th Birthday Cake, to kick off the summer, we guarantee we’ll be able to offer consumers a taste of joy and happiness in 2020.”

The Graeter family will also continue to host their annual, well anticipated coloring contest — this year held digitally at graeters.com/coloring-contest. In the spirit of celebration, Graeter’s has made plans to sponsor the Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona FunK on July 26. To keep up with July news and events, follow Graeter’s on social media @Graeters or visit www.graeters.com.