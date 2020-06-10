Are you interested in learning about food preservation?

Submitted by The Ohio University Extension Clermont.

Many people took an interest in gardening while in quarantine, therefore home food preservation is a big topic this year. Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving fruits and vegetables.

The OSU Extension Food Preservation Team is hosting live “Office Hours” events to be held bi-weekly through the end of July. Each of these Tuesday sessions will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Sessions will start with a short presentation and the remainder of time will be for open Q&A.

The presentations will be recorded and posted for those who can not attend live. All recordings will be posted after each event will be here.

Please register in advance for the sessions listed below:

– Canning & Freezing Vegetables. June 16.

– Canning & Freezing Fruits. June 30.

– Making Pickles. July 14.

– Making Salsa, July 28.