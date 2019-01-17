Mary M. Rogers (67) of Falmouth, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1951, daughter of Wesley and the late Rosa Dean Anderson Lay.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her sister Wanda Bucher and brother Larry Lay.

Survivors include sons Jimmy (Tita) Rogers, Eric (Tina) Rogers, daughter Donna (Casey) Carter, brothers Danny and Stanley Lay, sister Sandy Hubbard, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 11-1pm, Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service immediately followed at 1pm also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY

