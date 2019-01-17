Harry C. Duncan III, age 72, died on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

He was born May 12, 1946, to the late Harry C. Duncan II and Sophie Duncan.

Harry graduated from Withrow High School and the University of Cincinnati.

Harry was preceded in death by his sister Jinx, father Harry, mother Sophie, and his son Christopher.

He is survived by his son Jamey, daughter Diana, daughter Tracy, grandson Brody, daughter in law Tracey, brother John, sister Mydelle, sister Marian, brother in law Jerry, and many more family and friends.

H

e had a big heart and deeply cared for everyone close to him.

He lived life to the fullest right up to the end and died doing what he loved the most, playing golf.

Harry left us too soon and will be greatly missed.