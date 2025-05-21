The Clermont County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of human remains recently found in Washington Township.

On May 16, the coroner’s office received DNA testing results that confirmed the identity of remains found in the 1500 block of Barger Road as Roger Shane Bruce, a resident of Felicity, who was reported missing in 2022.

A comprehensive physical examination was conducted by a forensic anthropologist and DNA analysis was performed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s DNA Laboratory to confirm the identification.

Clermont County Coroner Dr. Brian Treon gave his condolences Bruce’s family.

“This identification brings a measure of closure to a tragic and prolonged period of uncertainty. Our thoughts are with Mr. Bruce’s family as they navigate this difficult time,” Treon said in a press release.

Bruce’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is urged to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 513-732-7545.

