GALLERY: Bethel-Tate at Clermont Northeastern Boys Tennis
April 21, 2025
Bethel-Tate visited Clermont Northeastern for two National Division Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference boys tennis matches. The Tigers won both matches, 5-0.