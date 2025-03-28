The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments is seeking input from the public on its transportation improvement program update.

Public comments may be emailed to rfields@oki.org. The deadline to submit comments is April 10, according to a press release from OKI.

OKI is also taking comments online and during a public meeting on April 1 at 4 p.m. at OKI’s office at 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 420, Cincinnati.

