Williamsburg's Delaney Donohoo makes contact with a pitch during a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Fayetteville-Perry at Williamsburg High School. Batavia's Niasia McCall, right, high-fives head coach Jim Reaker after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Clermont Northeastern at Batavia High School. Clermont Northeastern's Bella Wilson runs down the first base line after hitting the ball during an at-bat in a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Batavia at Batavia High School. Batavia's Allyson Roller makes contact with a pitch thrown by Clermont Northeastern's Jenna Brown during a non-conference game March 22, 2025, at Batavia High School. Batavia starting pitcher Tegan Hughbanks winds up to deliver a pitch to home plate during a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Clermont Northeastern at Batavia High School. Clermont Northeastern catcher Addisyn Bakwer hauls in a pop-up for an out during a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Batavia at Batavia High School. Clermont Northeastern starting pitcher Jenna Brown winds up to deliver the ball to home plate during a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, against Batavia at Batavia High School. Williamsburg's Makenzie Shoemake (26) high-fives Kaylynn Anderkin after Anderkin scored a run in the first inning of a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, against Fayetteville-Perry at Williamsburg High School. Williamsburg starting pitcher Alyssa Vearil winds up before delivering the ball to home plate during a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, against Fayetteville-Perry at Williamsburg High School. Williamsburg's Julia Johnson chases a Fayettville-Perry base runner down the third base line in the first inning of a non-conference softball game March 22, 2025, at Williamsburg High School. Williamsburg's Delaney Donohoo makes contact with a pitch during a non-conference game March 22, 2025, against Fayetteville-Perry at Williamsburg High School.