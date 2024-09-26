Milford senior Elle Campbell holds the top time in the ECC this season, an 18:21.40 finish in the Weinheimer Classic. Photo provided.

Cross country season is in full swing, and there’s been plenty of standouts around the county. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Boys

Henry Newman, sophomore, Milford

His time of 16:12.80 in the Rick Weinheimer Classic is tied for ninth on the season-best leaderboard across the ECC. Newman was named all-conference honorable mention as a freshman, and looks poised to receive postseason accolades once again.

