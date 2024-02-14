As the holiday season lit up Goshen, so did the ‘Where To’ events and activities at Goshen Schools. This annual initiative, which took place this past December, went beyond festive celebrations, focusing on helping students explore and plan for their future careers with a variety of engaging activities across all school levels.

At Marr Cook Elementary, the excitement began with Ashley Scribner’s visit, author of “Findlay: A Cincinnati Pig Tale.” Students engaged with Findlay’s adventures in Goshen, using clues to track his journey through local businesses, blending reading with an understanding of different careers. Scribner’s visit helped the children see the real-world connection of their learning, linking community involvement with career exploration.

At Spaulding Elementary, students in grades 3 and 4 engaged in “Job Finder on Paws,” while 5th graders took an interest inventory to better understand themselves and assist with their team placement at the middle school next year. This digital exploration, part of their Tech Time Google Classroom, allowed students to take a Job Finder Quiz and explore a virtual world of various professions. It stimulated their interest in future work and helped them discover their own career interests, enhancing a smooth transition as they progress to middle school next year.

Goshen Middle School students experienced a mix of academic and real-world learning. Their visit to the University of Cincinnati offered a glimpse of college life and potential career paths. The Shark Tank competition, a highlight of their ‘Where To’ activities, encouraged innovative thinking and entrepreneurship, with students developing and pitching their own business ideas.

At Goshen High School, juniors engaged in “Speed Mentoring,” an event sponsored by The Work Readiness Initiative of the Clermont Chamber of Commerce. This gave them the chance to meet various professionals, gaining insights into different careers. Sophomores participated in the GRIT Project, including career assessments and one-on-one sessions with career specialists. The project helped students understand their strengths and interests, starting them on a path to career planning.

During “Where To Month,” a standout highlight was the Females in the Workforce Experience, organized with the HBA of Greater Cincinnati. This program provided our students with a unique opportunity to engage with an accomplished female mentor, gaining insights into various career opportunities for women. The interaction was both informative and inspiring, encouraging our students to explore exciting career paths. This experience reinforced our commitment to inclusivity and diversity in career development, emphasizing that every aspiring individual has the potential to achieve remarkable feats in their chosen field, regardless of gender.

In the midst of these diverse ‘Where To’ events and activities, the guiding principles of the “Portrait of a Goshen Graduate” are ever-present. This foundational approach, focused on academic readiness, social responsibility, resilience, communication skills, and courage, quietly but effectively shapes each learning experience. Whether it’s through team exercises like the Shark Tank competition or individual guidance in the GRIT Project, these elements are interwoven into each of the events. In Goshen Schools, career development is more than just understanding different job roles; it’s about growing as individuals who are ready to take on the challenges and opportunities of the world with confidence and a well-rounded skill set. This blend of career exploration with the Portrait’s ideals ensures that Goshen students aren’t just preparing for a profession; they’re preparing for life.

