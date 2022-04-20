Recently 27 Ohio student caddies found out they had been awarded the WGA’s Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship and the nation’s largest privately funded scholarship program, including Amelia resident Casey Higgins from McNicholas High School. He was a caddie at Coldstream CC. He will be attending the Ohio State University.

Each caddie has a unique story to tell, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character. The full tuition and housing college scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.

The Ohio selection meeting was the eighth of nearly 20 meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will hold across the country through the spring. Currently, a record 1,070 caddies are enrolled at 21 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,500 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. When the 2020-2021 selection meeting process is completed this spring, an estimated 315 caddies are expected to be awarded the Evans Scholarship.