Virginia Leonard, 88, of Pike Township, passed away on February 28, 2022, at Morris Nursing Home. She was born on September 12, 1933, in Highland County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leslie and Elma Roush. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lloyd Leonard, siblings, Wilma Gossett, Floyd Roush, and Donald Roush.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Alm (Chuck), Mary Lou Cornette (the late Gary), Lisa Boling (Bill), Karen Hardwick (Roy), and Alan Leonard (Lisa); grandma of 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Manning and Vera Mize; several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane Street, Bethel on Sunday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment Confidence Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hamersville Church of Christ. www.ecnurre.com.