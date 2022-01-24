Home Sports Gallery: Batavia girls basketball battles Jackson Sports Gallery: Batavia girls basketball battles Jackson January 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Batavia High School girls basketball team dropped a non-league contest to Jackson on Saturday, January 22 as part of the Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern High School. To view a gallery of photos from the game, click any of the images below. View Comments Batavia clear sky enter location 79.1 ° F 82.4 ° 76 ° 79 % 1.9mph 0 % Tue 92 ° Wed 91 ° Thu 73 ° Fri 73 ° Sat 68 °