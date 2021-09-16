Submitted by Barbara Bowman.

Patty (Reed) and Truman Long celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Sept. 3, with a gathering of friends and family at McCoy’s Banquet Center on the day of their anniversary.

Patty and Truman were married in Peebles, Ohio. They started their marriage in Norwood, Ohio and then soon moved to Blanchester where they raised their son.

They live in Wilmington, Ohio now.

The anniversary celebration was hosted by their son Tony and his wife Karen. I attended this wonderful celebration and feel that this milestone needs special recognition especially for this loving and caring couple. They are both active members of Owensville Chapter #370 Order of the Eastern Star where we became friends 31 years ago. The event was extra nice, the food great, entertainment Scottish Bag Pipes, and it was a real joy for all who attended.

Thanks to Karen for providing the information and picture.