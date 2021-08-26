Moyer, Linda L (nee Patterson) Born in Bracken Cty. Ky in 1942, resident of Union Township 08/08/2021 age 78. Beloved wife of 54 yrs. to Herbert C. Moyer. Loving mother of Randy Moyer. Daughter of the late Rolla and Mabel (nee Fauth) Patterson. Sister of the late Rola Patterson Jr.,Richard E. Patterson,Charles K. Patterson and James A. Patterson. Aunt of Dwayne Patterson. Grandmother of David M. and Shenera. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family will welcome family and friends Wednesday 1PM for a graveside Service all at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.