Howdy folks—I was talking to Bill and he has 950 laying hands with another 250 coming and he has a stand outside of his place selling eggs and different kinds of produce. He has tomatoes now. He is about 1 mile above Bethel. During the growing season Bill Sweeney will have sweet corn and lots of other garden items.

I have been told that Anderson Township has lots of the as I call them locus. I called Clark Van Sycoc and he said the Locust have dug up his backyard. I have seen a few here in Bethel. I remember when I was a kid at home and we really had them bad, but that is nature. Tony brought me a couple of cucumbers from the greenhouse on State Route 131. They were so good and they are starting to pick ripe tomatoes. They will also be wonderful, so if you want any ripe tomatoes or cucumbers stop at the greenhouse. They do a super job of gardening down there.

In roaming around Bethel, I have seen several gardens and that is good. The vegetables you can get out of your garden are so good. I will miss this so I will buy some from Danny’s greenhouses and that will be good. Danny has planted plenty of items so there should be enough to keep everyone supplied. There is a yard sale by the Grant Memorial with a big selection of some very good items to buy and the Shepherd’s Place is having a lot of items for you to buy. I stopped in there and they gave me a little statue of a fisherman that is a fly fisherman all wrapped up in his fishing line. On the front it has printed “Old fisherman never die, they just get caught up in their flies.”

The next Grange meeting will be a picnic at the Lytle‘s. This is a good time. We discussed the card parties and we are hoping to have them again starting August 7 at 6 PM. We also discussed an ice cream social at the Grange Hall. This is a good money raiser, and we hope to have it on August 28, from 5 to 7 PM. There will be some good pies, cakes and cookies to go with the ice cream.

I had a surprise this morning. Deb called and said after church she was taking me down to Red Lobster for the noon meal for my birthday. So there were Deb, her husband, my two granddaughters, one grandson-in-law and two great-granddaughters. It was wonderful. Now I am going to meet Bob, Gladys and Paula at Frisch’s on Monday, June 7, for the noon meal for my birthday. On Monday evening the Bethel Lions club is having a picnic and this is great.

I talked to the Boars Head Bait Shop and the lady said they were selling an awful amount of wait so the fishermen are catching plenty of crappie, catfish, stripers, sauger and once in a while a musky. I talked to Sherry’s Lake and they are catching a lot of fish in their lake. A feller brought his 15-year-old daughter with him fishing at Sherry’s and the girl caught a 30 pound shovel head catfish. The girl and her dad were on cloud 9 – so excited. Another feller caught a 32 pound shovel head catfish. I hear that Cedar Lake now has all night fishing with plenty of fish being caught.

I talked to Danny Grant and he said they were getting ready to plant 2500 mums and a feller that was there from Indiana plants 3500 mums. He sells them to Kroger and different stores. I talked to the Jarman’s Greenhouse the other side of Felicity, and the lady said they were selling plenty of plants and she said she was eating the little red tomatoes and cucumbers off of the plants that have not sold yet.

