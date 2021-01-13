Submitted by Mercy Health.

Mercy Health Physicians and fellowship-trained breast surgeons Nicole Melchior, DO and Abigail Tremelling, MD have been recognized as a Hidden Scar-trained surgeons for Hidden Scar breast cancer surgery.

With this training, Drs. Melchior and Tremelling have expanded options for women in Cincinnati with a procedure that effectively treats the cancer while optimizing cosmetic results.

Each year, approximately 253,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer that requires surgery. The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 10,000 women in Ohio will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

“Many patients are unaware of all the surgical options available to them, including less invasive approaches that can help restore their self-image and allow them to begin the emotional healing process,” said Dr. Melchior.

“Five-year survival rates for breast cancer are high but the surgery scars left behind are more than a physical reminder. They impact confidence, intimacy and mental wellbeing for many women,” said Dr. Tremelling.

Living with noticeable scars after surgery is no longer inevitable. Hidden Scar breast cancer surgery allows Drs. Melchior and Tremelling to remove the cancerous tissue through a single incision made in a hidden area, preserving the natural shape of the breast while reducing visible scarring. Patients who undergo this approach experience optimal clinical and cosmetic outcomes and are at no higher risk of recurrence than patients who undergo any other surgical technique.

A breast cancer diagnosis is difficult enough. Mercy Health is committed to enabling its surgeons to perform complex, in-demand surgeries with greater confidence, and give more women access to transformative options.

Drs. Melchior and Tremelling practice from Mercy Health – Breast Surgery, Eastgate, located at 601 Ivy Gateway, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45245, 513-924-8535.

Dr. Tremelling also practices from Mercy Health – Breast Surgery, Kenwood, 4700 E. Galbraith Road, Suite 102, Cincinnati, OH 45236, 513-924-8535.

Dr. Melchior also practices from Mercy Health – Breast Surgery, Deerfield, 5075 Parkway Drive, Suite 102 Mason, OH 45040, 513-924-8535.

They join Mercy Health’s Hidden Scar certified surgeons in completing this training:

Jaquelyn Palmer, MD, Mercy Health – Breast Surgery, Fairfield, 3050 Mack Road, Suite 202, Fairfield, OH 45014, 513-924-8535

Anna Sobolewski, MD, Mercy Health – Breast Surgery, West, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd., Suite 1140.5, Cincinnati, OH 45211, 513-961-4335

For more information on breast cancer treatment, visit here. To learn more about Hidden Scar breast cancer surgery, visit BreastCancerSurgery.com.