Postseason brackets for the seven Clermont County football programs who will be competing for a state title have been revealed.

The OHSAA posted the brackets online Thursday afternoon. Matchups in Divisions I, II, III and VII will be played on Friday nights beginning October 9. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. Games on both days begin at 7 p.m.

In Division I, both Milford and West Clermont will face off against Greater Miami Conference foes to start the postseason. Milford drew the higher seed of the two programs, No. 12. That earns the Eagles a first-round trip to No. 5 Colerain in a rematch of Milford’s most recent postseason contest, a 48-14 Cardinals win in November of 2018.

West Clermont was the lowest seed in Division I. The Wolves drew the No. 16 seed and a first-round matchup against top-ranked Lakota West. The Wolves were originally slated to host Lakota West in a week two matchup before the OHSAA shifted the regular-season to six games and the Eastern Cincinnati Conference elected to play a conference-only slate.

Other ECC matchups of interest can be found below:

Division I, Region 4: No. 13 Lebanon at No. 4 Mason (October 9)

Division I, Region 4: No. 14 Walnut Hills at No. 3 St. Xavier (October 9)

Division II, Region 8: No. 18 Loveland at No. 15 Little Miami (October 9)

Winton Woods (No. 1), Kings (No. 4), Turpin (No. 5), and Anderson (No. 6) all drew first-round byes in Division II, Region 8

In the SBAAC, New Richmond drew the No. 4 seed in Division III. The Lions received two second-place votes (one from Bellbrook and the other from Northwest) as well as a 15th-place vote from Trotwood.

The Lions earned a first-round bye in the postseason with that seed. The team will host the winner of No. 13 Hughes and No. 20 Goshen on October 16.

In Division IV, Bethel-Tate drew the No. 9 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 24 Urbana at home on October 10.

The Tigers missed the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye by 21 points. A Bethel-Tate win would pit the Tigers against the No. 8 team, Waynesville.

Batavia drew the No. 18 seed in Division IV. The Tigers travel to Dayton Oakwood, the No. 15 seed, on October 10.

Should the Bulldogs advance, they would face the No. 2 seed, Indian Hill, at Indian Hill on October 17.

Clinton-Massie earned all but two first-place votes in Division IV, Region 16. The Falcons host either No. 16 Washington Court House or No. 17 Thurgood Marshall on October 17.

Clermont Northeastern will be the No. 20 seed in Division V. The Rockets’ first-ever postseason appearance will be at No. 13 Preble Shawnee on October 10.

A victory in that contests sends Clermont Northeastern to Versailles, the No. 4 seed, on October 17.

Blanchester drew the No. 2 seed in Region 20. The Wildcats host either No. 18 East Clinton or No. 15 Madison Plains on October 17.

Other SBAAC playoff matchups of interest can be found below:

Division III, Region 11: No. 15 Western Brown vs. No. 18 The Plains Athens (October 9)

Division III, Region 11: No. 16 Wilmington vs. No. 17 Marietta (October 9)

Division VII, Region 28: No. 9 Fayetteville-Perry at No. 8 New Miami (October 16)

Williamsburg opted out of the postseason in 2020. The Wildcats have since added four regular-season contests to their schedule, starting with a Thursday, October 8 contest against Gamble Montessori at Taft’s Stargell Stadium. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The team then closes out the season with three straight home games, starting with St. Bernard on Friday, October 16. Williamsburg then hosts Dayton Christian one week later on October 23, and the team’s final game of the 2020 season is scheduled to be on October 30 against Shroder. All three of those games have 7 p.m. starts.

For a look at full statewide playoff brackets, visit the OHSAA website here. Brackets of regions with teams of local interest can be found in PDF format here.