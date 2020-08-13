Submitted by the Ohio State Bar Association.

This year’s MLS season looks different for FC Cincinnati, but soccer fans can still show their support while saving lives during the 2020 FC Cincinnati Blood Drive with Hoxworth Blood Center.

Donors who roll up a sleeve at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center between Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 will receive a limited-edition FC Cincinnati face buff. All donors between Aug.14 and 21 will receive the buff, while platelet donors and red cell donors will receive the buff between Aug. 22 and 28.

“Though the annual FC Cincinnati blood drive is only in its fourth year, this partnership has quickly become one of our most popular promotions we hold,” Alecia Lipton, Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth Blood Center, said. “Cincinnati soccer fans are passionate about their team, and also about saving lives! We’re thrilled to have FC Cincinnati’s support in collecting lifesaving blood products again this year.”

Last year’s FC Cincinnati blood drive collected 2,414 units of red blood cells, 332 units of platelets, and 149 units of plasma. As the only steward of the blood supply in the Tri-State area, these lifesaving blood products were used to help patients in area hospitals.

“We are proud to support the Hoxworth Blood Center and all of the outstanding work they do to serve our community,” FC Cincinnati Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Broadcasting Vince Cicero said. “We know FCC Fans are very civic-minded and by participating in the FC Cincinnati Blood Drive it provides an easy, impactful way to help save lives.”

In addition to the drive at Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Centers, a special FC Cincinnati drive will be taking place at Duke Energy Convention Center on Thursday, August 27. Social distancing protocols and safety measures will be employed to protect the health of donors and staff.

Appointments are highly encouraged at this time in order to control the flow of donors and maintain social distancing protocol.

Masks are required by donors at all Hoxworth locations and blood drives. To schedule a donation, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org/groups/fcc.

About Hoxworth:

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati was founded in 1938 and serves over 30 hospitals and medical facilities in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Hoxworth collects blood from local donors to help save the lives of patients in area hospitals. Hoxworth Blood Center.

All Types Welcome.