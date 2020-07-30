Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide have announced a partnership to sponsor the 2020 Ohio Youth Livestock Expo. These events were created to offer opportunities for 4-H and FFA members to safely show their 2020 livestock projects at the state level.

The OYLE events will follow guidelines set by Governor DeWine and by local county health departments.

“We respect the decision of the Ohio Expo Commission and there is obviously no replacing the Ohio State Fair,” Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau, said. “We appreciate the OYLE committee coming forward to coordinate these events.

He added, “This has been an extremely difficult year for many of these youth exhibitors and giving them a platform to showcase their achievements was a great idea that we are happy to be a part of.”

In addition to the one-year, $10,000 sponsorship, funding will also be provided to supply each youth exhibitor with an Ohio Farm Bureau/Nationwide show bucket.

“The amount of effort that these youth exhibitors put into their projects is truly remarkable,” Devin Fuhrman, vice president of Sponsor Relations with Nationwide, said. “We are proud to be able to show our support by co-sponsoring the OYLE events and rewarding Ohio’s future agriculturalists for the time and the work they have put in to see their livestock projects to completion.”

The Expo will kick off with goat, sheep and beef shows, all at the Darke County Fairgrounds and conclude with swine shows at the Pickaway Agriculture & Event Center. For a complete list of events, visit theoyle.com.

