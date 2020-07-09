Submitted by Krysti Barnhill.

Approaching the third year anniversary of the passing of James Pease, former band director at Glen Este and Amelia high schools, the West Clermont Band Boosters strives to keep his memory alive by assisting current band students through a scholarship to help cover fees.

Pease was the director at the two West Clermont high schools from 1973-2003. He passed away on October 29, 2017, after a battle with lung cancer. At which time, Amelia High School graduate and former band member, Amanda Lutes Davenport, created The James Pease Memorial and Scholarship Fund in his memory.

Each year, the money raised in memory of Pease has been donated to the West Clermont Band Boosters in order to support marching band students who otherwise couldn’t participate due to financial hardship.

With marching band season starting this month, the Boosters organization is seeking donations from the community to further the scholarship fund.

Donations in any amount are welcome and can be made via Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4o2k0x4 or made through Fifth Third Bank to The James Pease Memorial and Scholarship Fund. It is the goal of the Boosters to not let families’ financial situations prevent students from having the positively life-changing experience of being in the West Clermont High School Marching Band.

Eligible students in marching band, those playing an instrument or in color guard, may apply for the fees scholarship through the Boosters online application. The number of awards given solely depends on the amount in the fund at the time of marching band season each year.

The James Pease Memorial and Scholarship Fund is a combined effort among friends, alumni and family to keep the legacy of music alive.

Pease was a teacher who went above and beyond with students of all music talent levels and was devoted to helping kids through music. Countless former students have gone into music professionally, saw music as a light at a dark time, were taught life lessons and love music because of him.

He was devoted to his family and music was a part of his life at home, work and in the community.

To honor his memory, the scholarship fund is a way to help students experience music and keep his musical influence legacy alive.