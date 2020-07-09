Submitted by Adventure Crew.

Find places to hike, bike and paddle; learn about the fish of the Ohio River; get tips about how to gear up for your next outdoor adventure. Those are just a few of the topics covered by Adventure Crew’s new “Outdoors for All Guide,” a free digital and (soon-to-be) print resource for outdoor recreation and green space exploration around Greater Cincinnati.

Adventure Crew provides a new outdoor recreation opportunity every month to nearly 1,000 city teens in 24 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year. Adding the Guide as a new publication for the community helps meet the nonprofit’s commitment to making “Outdoors for All”: The belief that everyone should have access to the physical, mental and social benefits of time spent in nature.

“We’re thrilled to provide this complimentary resource to encourage exploration of the peaceful parks, inviting trails and scenic waterways in our region,” Miriam Wise, Adventure Crew’s associate director, said. “Particularly now, when more people are seeking solace in nature, we’re excited to help them find new, fun and safe ways to do so.”

The Guide is divided into 10 sections, each with a different outdoor emphasis. Topics are: backpacking, bicycling, camping, fishing, “go green,” hiking, paddle sports, parks, rock climbing and trails.

Access to the digital version of the guide is available at www.adventurecrew.org/guide. Look for print copies of the guide at select parks, nature centers and outdoor outfitters around Greater Cincinnati in the coming weeks.

“We invite people to use the guide again and again when they’re itching for that precise mix of adrenaline and peace found only in nature,” Wise said. “And we hope it fosters an appreciation of our natural areas that inspires people to protect and conserve these gems.”

About Adventure Crew

Adventure Crew is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to connecting city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature through engaging recreation, education and conservation activities. Founded in 2013, the nonprofit now serves all Cincinnati Public Schools high schools, seventh and eighth graders in select CPS elementary schools, and five schools in Northern Kentucky – a total of 24 schools and nearly 1,000 students. Through challenging monthly adventures, city teens develop the courageous spirit to step out of their comfort zone and discover new worlds – outside in nature and inside themselves. This deep connection to nature will set a positive course for their lives – and help create the next generation of environmental stewards. Visit www.adventurecrew.org.