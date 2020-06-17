Submitted by Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.

What can I do now to minimize damage?

Trim branches. Clear debris. Put away lawn furniture and toys.

Do I have the outdoor power equipment I will need after the storm?

Decide what you need. Run and service your equipment before a storm.

Have appropriate extension cords.

Do I have the right fuel and are batteries charged?

Get fresh gas and charge batteries in advance. Remember E10 or less for gasoline-powered equipment.

Where is my safety gear?

Place eye protection, sturdy shoes, and work gloves where you can easily find them.

Do I know how to use my equipment safely?

Review manuals and know how to safely operate equipment.

Keep safety in mind

Chainsaws

Stand firmly with your weight on both feet. Hold the chainsaw with both hands.

Never over-reach or cut anything over your head. Anticipate kickback.

Generators

NEVER place a generator inside a home or garage. Place the generator outside and away from windows, doors, and vents.

Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down.

Utility task vehicles

Keep the vehicle stable and drive safely. Do not turn the vehicle mid-slope or while on a hill.

Water Pumps

Never operate a centrifugal pump without water in the pump casing.

These tips are provided by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of power equipment, small engines and battery power, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and managing partner of GIE+EXPO.