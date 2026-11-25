This week’s Athlete of the Week is Clermont Northeastern junior outside hitter/right side Alexi Walters

During a three-match National Division stretch, Walters recorded 11, eight and 20 kills, respectively, in wins over Georgetown, Bethel-Tate and the regular-season finale against East Clinton. She also had 20 digs and one block during those three matches.

Walters also produced 39 kills, six aces and 16 digs during a three-match stretch early in the 2026 season.