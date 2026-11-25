For the first time in almost two decades, an athlete won Player of the Year in the American Division in back-to-back seasons.

Batavia senior Averie Layman grabbed top honors for a second straight year, sharing it with Western Brown’s Kendall Hanlon, becoming the first girl soccer player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons since Bethel-Tate’s Autumn Schllenberger in 2008-09.

The Bulldogs won the American Division title for a fourth straight season and third outright with a 10-0-0 divisional record and 12-6-1 overall. The Bulldogs finished as Division III Southwest District semifinalists. Batavia’s Drew Poling was named the division’s Coach of the Year.

Layman recorded 25 goals and 14 assists.

First-team selections for Batavia included Layman, Lexi Davania, Audrey Maillett, Chloe Meyer and Olivia Patrick; Goshen’s Sofie Rojo; and New Richmond’s Addyson Dryden.

Second-team honorees included Batavia’s Ava Lowe and Chelsea Slaughter; New Richmond’s Sadie Ast; and Goshen’s Payton Hensley.

Honorable mention accolades went to Goshen’s Renee Benson and New Richmond’s Piper Lucas.

Clermont Northeastern’s Julia Best was the National Division’s top player, while Bethel-Tate’s Dan Fischer was the division’s top coach. The Tigers won their fourth straight National Division title with a 7-0-1 division record and 14-4-2 overall record. The Tigers were Division V Southwest District runners-up.

Best was second in the SBAAC in goals with 30 and had nine assists.

First-team players included CNE’s Best, Ellen Mathews and Alania McKenzie; Bethel-Tate’s Maddie Fischer, Jenna Gay, Emily Munn and Zoey Sandker; and Williamsburg’s Addisyn Smith.

Second-teamers included B-T’s Ally Armacost, Brynn Ross and Sierra Sandker; CNE’s Paige Donaldson, Allie Ledbetter and Liz Ledbetter; and Williamsburg’s Makinley Fishback and Brooke Kirk.

CNE’s Ellie Fox and Williamsburg’s Kendal Shelton were named to the honorable mention.

For the all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference teams, Milford’s Lindsey Bruce was the conference’s defensive player of the year.

The Eagles junior goalkeeper finished with 77 saves, with just 15 goals allowed and recorded eight clean sheets. Milford clinched a share of the ECC with a 6-0-3 mark and a 9-4-5 overall record.

First-teamers for Milford included Bruce, Kensley Carnes, Lila Patterson and Maddie Rockey; and West Clermont’s Aubrey Baker.

Second-team honors went to Milford’s Kendal Boots, Madison Cartmell and Katie Heller; and West Clermont’s Clara DiCristoforo and Kalea Ransom.

Honorable mention went to Milford’s Jocelyn Mefford and West Clermont’s Anniston Redmond.

BOYS SOCCER

Williamsburg’s Devon Gregory was named the National Division’s Player of the Year, with head coach Qunetin Walker earning the division’s top coaching honor.

Gregory led the division in goals with 34, along with nine assists.

First-team selections included Williamsburg’s Devon and Mason Gregory and Noah Gilbert; Bethel-Tate’s Tyler Hahn, Grady Shepherd and Ashton Williams; Felicity-Franklin’s Chance Simpson; and Clermont Northeastern’s Blaine Harcourt, Colton Waldman and Sammy Woolery.

Second-teamers included Felicity-Franklin’s Dylan Bauer and Brayden Jones; Bethel-Tate’s Cole Goodman and Landon Swaynie; Clermont’s Northeastern’s Hudson Pope; and Williamsburg’s Kaleb Klopfstein, Clayton Morgan and Lincoln Whitehead.

Honorable mention went to B-T’s Carson Haney, Felicity’s Brylee Lyons, CNE’s Jonathan McDaniel and Williamsburg’s Cooper Kirk.

For the all-ECC honors, first team went to Milford’s James Croot, Charlie Gehringer and Jack Patterson; and West Clermont’s Garrett Minogue.

Second team went to Milford’s Diego Gonzales, Jackson Savage and Knox Zurmehly; and West Clermont’s Noah Finni.

Honorable mention selections included Milford’s Mitch Puckett and West Clermont’s Caiden Stanford.