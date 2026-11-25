The Williamsburg Wildcats swept the top awards in the National Division and earned one of the two player of the year honors for a fourth straight year in the all-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference football teams for the 2026 season.

Williamsburg quarterback Landen Brandenburg (2) pushes New Richmond linebacker Landin Ward away during a run in the third quarter of a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference game Aug. 28, 2026, at New Richmond Stadium.

Williamsburg head football coach Nick Ayers talks to his team following the Wildcats 61-20 win Nov. 6, 2026, against Greenon in a Division V, Region 20 quarterfinal game at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium in Williamsburg.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and won the National Division crown for a fourth straight time behind Offensive Player of the Year Landon Brandenburg and Defensive Player of the Year Kayden Randall. Head coach Nick Ayers was the division’s Coach of the Year.

It marks the first time in the division that a team swept all the top honors since Blanchester did so in 2022.

The Wildcats won their third playoff game in program history in a 61-20 second-round victory over Greenon, but lost in a Division V, Region 20 semifinal to Bishop Fenwick.

Brandenburg made the switch to quarterback in Week 2 and never looked back. He was 44-of-80 passing for 998 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions, but was an effective runner with 805 yards and a division-best 20 touchdowns on 111 carries.

In his first season as a starter on the Wildcats’ vaunted defensive line, Randall recorded 77 tackles, a team-high 16.5 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a return for a touchdown and an interception.

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