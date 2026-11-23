The two best teams in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference also had the two best players in the league.

Goshen’s Macee Steele was named the American Division’s Player of the Year, while Clermont Northeastern’s Jenna Brown won her second straight Player of the Year honor in the National Division.

Goshen won the American Division for a second straight season — a first in program history — with a 10-0 record and a 22-2 overall mark. The team finished as a Division III Southwest District semifinalist.

Clermont Northeastern won its first National Division crown for the first time since 2014 with an 11-1 divisional record and a 19-6 overall mark. The Rockets were Division V Southwest District runners-up.

Clermont Northeastern’s Jenna Brown tips the ball over the net during a National Division match Oct. 8, 2026, against Bethel-Tate at Clermont Northeastern High School in Owensville.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun file photo

Steele collected 637 assists, 47 service aces, 163 digs, eight blocks and 67 kills. The senior finished her career with a program-record 2,148 assists.

Another setter in Brown finished with 651 assists, 59 aces, 247 digs, 27 blocks and 82 kills. Brown also concluded her career with the program’s most career assists with 1,895.

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