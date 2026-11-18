A Williamsburg toddler was hospitalized on Nov. 11 after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The Williamsburg Police Department shared news of the shooting on its social media page, with Sergeant Merv Clemons reporting that on Nov. 11 at 3:48 p.m., officers with the Williamsburg Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of South Third Street in reference to a two-and-a-half-year-old male who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right leg.

When they arrived, officers located the child inside the home with his parents; he was “conscious and crying.”

It was explained that Williamsburg Township Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene and immediately began providing medical assistance, and that due to the nature of the injury, the child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center by University of Cincinnati Air Care for further treatment.

“According to hospital officials, this is a non-life-threatening injury, and the juvenile is doing well,” Clemons said at the time.

In a follow-up on Nov. 17, Clemons provided an update and said that the shooting was an accident and that the child was doing well. He explained that the bullet did not hit any of the child’s bones or arteries, and that he was sent home later in the day on Nov. 11 after getting a few stitches.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of gun safety and storage for families with children. Clemons reminds gun owners to be mindful of where their loaded gun is at all times.

“If you have a small child, make sure your gun is locked and put away out of reach when a child is around,” he added.

The National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle Gun Safe program is a gun accident prevention program for parents, law enforcement, community groups and educators. Its mission is to help adults teach pre-kindergarten through fourth-graders what to do if they come across a gun.

The program’s key ideas are shared below:

– STOP!

This first step is crucial. Stopping first allows your child the time he or she needs to remember the rest of the safety instructions.

– Don’t Touch

A firearm that is not touched or disturbed is unlikely to be fired and otherwise endanger your child or other people.

– Run Away

This removes the temptation to touch the firearm as well as the danger that another person may negligently cause it to fire.

– Tell A Grown-up

Children should seek a trustworthy adult, neighbor, relative or teacher – if a parent or guardian is not available.