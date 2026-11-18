COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association said it has received a completed petition that will force a referendum vote of member schools next May on whether public and non-public schools should be placed into separate divisions for postseason tournaments.

The referendum vote was spurred after several public schools from the Suburban League in Northeast Ohio submitted the proposal and obtained the required number of signatures from member school principals, according to a Nov. 18 press release by the OHSAA.

The association has 813 member high schools, including 691 public and 121 non-public. The annual referendum voting period is May 1-15. Each member high school principal casts one vote on each issue on behalf of the school, and a simple majority is needed to pass a referendum item.

“This issue has come up several times in the history of the OHSAA and our schools will vote on it again next May,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute in the release. “Our constitution permits the petition process, and now we’ll meet with our membership to walk through this proposal, present facts and explain what separate tournaments would mean. Are there differences between public and private schools? Yes, but we believe that separate tournaments would have some negative unintended consequences. The OHSAA is a reflection of our membership, and we will create a forum to discuss and consider both perspectives.”

Eight states have some form of separate tournaments for public and private schools. Governing bodies in Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia have a full split, while Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine and New Jersey have a partial split.

In Ohio, the first referendum to separate public and non-public school tournaments was in 1978 and was defeated by a wide margin (83.9 percent to 16.1 percent). A second referendum to force separation was defeated in 1993 (66.8 percent to 33.2 percent).

If the proposal passes in May, it would take effect with the 2028-29 school year, the release states. The OHSAA Board of Directors would determine how many divisions there are for public schools and private schools in each sport. The competitive balance process also would be eliminated, removing any adjustments to public schools that have open enrollment.

The OHSAA plans to conduct a series of meetings with member schools in early 2027 to discuss the proposal, the release states.

In 2014, OHSAA member schools voted in favor of a competitive balance proposal that collects varsity roster data and makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions in the team sports of soccer, girls volleyball, football, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball. The 2017-18 school year was the first to use competitive balance data to modify base enrollment numbers.

In the sports that utilize competitive balance data, from the fall of 2017 through the spring state tournaments of 2026, the number of state championships won by public and non-public schools includes:

From the 2001-02 school year through the 2016-17 school year, public schools won 56 percent of the state championships in the competitive balance sports, while private schools won 44 percent. Since competitive balance went into effect, public schools have won 66 percent of the state titles, while private schools have won 34 percent.

“Competitive balance has an impact in those sports, and we continue to study that process to see if there is more that can be done,” said Ute. “There are some misconceptions with non-public schools out there that we need to address and talk about what separation would mean. If separation were to happen, the non-public divisions could have a low number of schools per division and a large enrollment disparity within divisions.”