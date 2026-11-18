MILFORD

Milford High School has produced some of its most accomplished student-athletes in recent years. Those athletes celebrated successful high school careers, including a few state champions, and signed with colleges across the United States to continue their athletic careers.

Nineteen Milford student-athletes who signed with colleges Nov. 11 included Gabby Chadwell, basketball, Youngstown State University; Kylie Perone, basketball, Northern Kentucky University; Ryann Unruh, basketball, Hillsdale College; Ava Pappas, basketball, Capital University; Morgan Braun, gymnastics, University of Iowa; Brady Campbell, swimming, Indiana University; Caitlyn Florkey, lacrosse, Ohio Northern University; Kennedy Schneider, lacrosse, Radford University; Sophia Steward, lacrosse, Thomas More University; Samuel Kiger, baseball, Penn State University-Harrisburg; Jackson Slusher, baseball, Lincoln Trail College; Henry Newman, cross-country/track and field, Youngstown University; Elle Campbell, cross-country/track and field, Ohio State University; Schylar Sperl, cross-country/track and field, Northern Kentucky University; Cam Gampfer, lacrosse, Otterbein University; Alden Gooch, lacrosse, Cleveland State University; Caden Nicholl and Gabe Arbino, lacrosse, Belmont Abbey College; and Keegan Oldendick, lacrosse, University of Indianapolis.

“There is a huge challenge ahead, both academic and athletic, but I truly believe that these athletes will rise; they will meet that challenge, and I also believe that Milford has done a great job of preparing them well for that challenge and preparing them for the journey that they are on,” Milford Athletics Director Mark Trout said.

Milford’s Morgan Braun, right, hugs Queen City Gymnastics coach Stacy Moore during the high school’s early signing day ceremony Nov. 11, 2026, at Milford High School.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford head girls basketball coach Matt Tolliver talks about his four players signing to continue their athletic careers during the school’s early signing day ceremony Nov. 11, 2026, at Milford High School.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford’s Brady Campbell, center, laughs while his coach, Megan Stilwell, tells a story about him during the high school’s early signing day ceremony Nov. 11, 2026, at Milford High School.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford’s Elle Campbell signs her national letter of intent during the high school’s early signing day ceremony Nov. 11, 2026, at Milford High School.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

CHADWELL

Chadwell is healthy coming off a torn ACL she suffered in last year’s regular-season finale against West Clermont. The senior point guard should be ready by the end of November, head coach Matt Tolliver said.

Tolliver had four signees from the basketball program in Chadwell, Perone, Unruh and Pappas.

“These ladies up here represent everything we want in a player in our program. They are great players, great students, great role models, great people and great teammates,” Tolliver said.

The senior class has a 56-16 record in three seasons, with more to come in the 2026-27 campaign. The group guided the Eagles to their first district title in 32 years last season, even without Chadwell.

“Hopefully, we can make more history this year,” Chadwell said.

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