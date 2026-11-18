On Nov. 3, Batavia Township residents voted down an ongoing 8.4-mill tax measure for fire and emergency services, which is administered by the Central Joint Fire & EMS District.

Batavia Township Trustee and Chair of the Central Joint Fire & EMS District Board Danielle Wessel shared her reactions after the election results were confirmed.

“I’m disappointed, and I’m worried about our crews and the people who count on them,” she said, adding, “I respect the voters’ decision. I could have shared information earlier, and I want us to be more transparent about where the district’s money comes from and how it’s spent.”

Moving forward, Wessel explained that Central Joint continues to serve the township and village, but that they were already stretched thin.

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