BATAVIA, OHIO (Nov. 17, 2026) – Clermont County has begun a strategic transit study to improve its public bus service, Clermont Transportation Connection (CTC).

The county hired Boston-based Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates to assess CTC’s existing services and bus fleet, analyze ridership trends and conduct a public engagement session and survey as part of its research.

The study got underway last week and is expected to wrap up late next spring.

Nelson/Nygaard’s final report will include recommendations and a cost analysis to implement new or expanded services.

“Developing a more robust public bus service is critical to the future of Clermont County,” said Bonnie J. Batchler, president of the Board of County Commissioners. “We’re excited about this study and look forward to the consultant’s recommendations for how we can improve mass transit to better serve our growing population.”

The $99,900 study is funded with federal and state grants.

Nelson/Nygaard will share its preliminary findings with the board early next year.

In addition to the study, CTC is getting new administrative offices for its dispatchers and staff as part of the county’s Phase 3 Filager Campus Improvement project. The

commissioners held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project last week. Construction is expected to be finished by late next year. The $3.3 million project is funded by federal and state grants.