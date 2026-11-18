Part two of this story ran in the Nov. 5 edition of The Clermont Sun

Once they are registered, they receive a membership card and do their own grocery shopping. There is a play area for children in the market while the adults shop. No one waits in line outside; all come in, and at check out their groceries are bagged, carried out, and loaded into their cars. There is no cost for anything in the market or boutique, including diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The CEO of Grow Together, a private entity, is Occupational Therapist Kate McCommons, daughter of the Tracys. Grow Together was founded in 2023 and provides intervention services for children. Concerns are identified and addressed through speech, occupational, physical and play therapy. Fine motor skill concerns like handwriting, behavioral communication deficits, and mental health issues are addressed. What children should be able to do at different ages and stages is observed. “The goal is to unblock the child’s potential and support children in overcoming challenges and unlocking their full potential through personalized therapy that builds confidence and encourages meaningful growth.”

Health Source is a private, not-for-profit community health center network that serves Southwest Ohio with 25 locations. They accept regular insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, discounted self-pay, and a sliding fee program for the uninsured or underinsured. Primary Care Physician Dr Jody Prather, President and CEO of Health Source of Ohio, said he has learned much through the sophisticated data collection Ron Tracy has implemented. The connections between poverty, lack of proper medical and dental care, and school dropout rates are roughly three to five times higher than the general population.

Working together, the health data is shared between the market and the physicians. For instance, if a patient is being treated for diabetes, the physician can emphasize the nutritional aspects of the fresh produce offered at the market and send out educational videos about which foods are healthy, and which are not. At the market, all groceries are scanned, and recipe videos are sent out on how to prepare healthy, nutritious meals based on the items checked out.

If someone is in need of a dentist, medical care, or any of their services, all they need to do is walk down the hall and make an appointment.

In 2025, some 95,000 children received services through Grow Together and Health Source

Their market partner, Jungle Jim’s, was eager to partner with Impacting Tomorrow, an organization that thinks outside the box as they themselves do. Partners also include Purina, providing dog and cat food, Costco, Kroger, and all together about 30 corporate partners.

Part four of this story will run in the Nov. 26 edition of The Clermont Sun