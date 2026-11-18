On Nov. 3, voters in the Bethel-Tate Local Schools district were asked to consider a five-year renewal of the district’s existing fixed-sum operating levy.

If approved, the renewal would have kept bringing in $1.51 million a year to cover the district’s current operating costs.

The levy was certified at 5.48 mills, or about $192 annually for a home valued at $100K. If approved, collections would have begun in calendar year 2027.

Voters rejected the request, however, and now school leaders are building a strategy for moving forward.

In response to the election results, BTLS Treasurer/CFO Karen Royer and Interim Superintendent/Bethel-Tate Middle School Principal Dr. Christen Davis issued a joint statement which noted that they are disappointed that the district’s five-year operating levy renewal was not approved.

“Bethel-Tate’s financial needs remain. The renewal would have continued approximately $1.51 million in annual revenue that supports essential operating expenses, including classroom instruction, staffing, student services, and the day-to-day operations of our schools,” they said. “Bethel-Tate has already implemented substantial cost-saving measures, including facility consolidations, staffing adjustments and transportation changes as part of our ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently. Despite those reductions, the district’s need for this operating revenue remains.”

They explained that looking ahead, BTLS administration and the board of education must now carefully evaluate the district’s financial outlook and the options available to address the loss of this revenue.

“[I]t is too early to determine what specific services or programs may be affected. Our administration and Board of Education are carefully reviewing the district’s finances, monitoring changes in state funding, and awaiting the county’s finalized reappraisal values. This information will help us better understand our financial outlook and make informed decisions with student learning and achievement at the center of our work,” they said. “Our immediate focus is on evaluating our financial position and determining the best path forward.”

The Bethel-Tate Board of Education was scheduled to hold a work session and its regular monthly meeting on Nov.17, its first meeting since the Nov. 3 election. It was noted that the administration and board will continue reviewing the district’s financial outlook and the options available to address its funding needs.

“We are committed to keeping our staff, families, and community informed as discussions progress,” Royer and Davis said.