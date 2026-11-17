This week’s Athlete of the Week is Milford cross-country senior Henry Newman

The three-time Eastern Cincinnati Conference first-team runner earned all-Ohio honors with an eighth-place time of 15 minutes, 13.11 seconds Nov. 7 at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I boys State Cross-Country Championship in Obetz. He led the Eagles to a ninth-place finish, the best since 1987 when that team took third at the state meet.

“I was definitely expecting to make it in, but just being younger and not having my team here (last year) made me feel that I was just glad to be here,” Newman said after racing in the state meet. “This year, I came in thinking that we got a team to start for the first time in 38 years, so we were looking to accomplish something greater.

“It was definitely a shift in perspective.”

A few days later, Newman signed his national letter of intent to continue his cross-country and track and field career with Youngstown State University.