I’M NOT LEAVING: Ayers amped for next season following playoff loss, coaching speculation

WILLIAMSBURG

Gray Robinson scored on a 78-yard touchdown run to tie a Division V, Region 20 semifinal at 7.

The Wildcats managed just 112 yards of offense, including 29 yards in the first half following Robinson’s explosive play.

Bishop Fenwick’s defense came into the Nov. 13 matchup as a legit unit, limiting its postseason opponents to just seven points through the first two contests. Building on that, the Falcons left Williamsburg a win away from reaching the state tournament for the 10th time in program history.

The run-heavy Falcons found success through the air with four touchdown passes and, from there, raced out to a 27-7 third-quarter lead before beating the Wildcats, 27-13, at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium on a near-freezing night.

Williamsburg’s Manning Dilley tries to get away from a Bishop Fenwick defender during a Division V, Region 20 semifinal game Nov. 13, 2026, at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium in Williamsburg.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

“We had some guys banged up early, which kind of hurt us, and I didn’t adjust to the personnel issues, so I’ve got to fix that in the offseason,” Wildcats coach Nick Ayers said. “We’ll just continue to get better.”

For the Wildcats, the season began against one of the best Division V schools in the state in Week 1 against Ironton on Ken Osborne Field, and it ended on the same gridiron against one of the top-10 squads in the division in Bishop Fenwick in Week 13. Along the way, the Wildcats advanced to their second semifinal game in postseason history, secured the National Division title for the fourth straight year and won 10 games for the third time in four seasons behind the winningest senior class in program history.

“It’s going to be a great offseason. Super excited,” Ayers said. “We are going to be very good next year, and we’ve loaded up the schedule more.”

Ayers was already eager about next season after addressing speculation he might leave Williamsburg for the Milford head coach opening.

“I’m not leaving,” he said. “… God put me in Williamsburg for a reason. I can’t wait until next season when we go around again.”

With the win, the Falcons (8-5) advanced to the Region 20 championship game next week against fourth-seeded Waynesville (10-2), which defeated top-seed Graham Local, 14-7.

The Falcons struck first when quarterback McCaffrey Halcomb lobbed a pass to Hudson Kreke for a 12-yard touchdown pass, capping off an 11-play, 52-yard drive that ate up 4:47 of the clock.

The Wildcats (10-2) responded when Robinson took the handoff, got a seal block around the left edge and ran down the left sideline as part of his 78-yard equalizer.

Both defenses settled in with four straight possessions ending in punts.

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