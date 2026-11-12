Pitzer steps down at New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — Clermont County has a third head football coach opening, as Brian Pitzer stepped down from the head role at New Richmond after five seasons with the Lions.

Pitzer reportedly announced his decision Wednesday night.

“I am deeply grateful to the student-athletes, coaching staff, and community members who poured their heart and soul into this program over the past five years,” Pitzer said. “To the class of 2028: I wish you nothing but the best moving forward into your senior year. You have one more chance to push yourselves to ‘Be Elite’ academically, athletically and socially.”

Pitzer finished his fifth season as Lions head coach, leading them to a record fifth straight postseason berth in Division IV, Region 16. The Lions (3-2, 5-6) lost to Wilmington in the first round of the playoffs Oct. 30.

Pitzer’s final season included several incredible moments.

Among them, the Lions defeated Clinton-Massie on a Hail Mary from quarterback Brady Young to Peyton Abner for the first time in a quarter century. The Lions also were in a position to clinch their first Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division title since 2017.

“We played a very tough beginning of the season schedule and some really good playoff teams,” Pitzer said following the team’s Week 10 game against the Hurricanes. “Outside of Bethel, our Weeks 2 through 5 were close or against playoff teams. I am glad we stayed in the position that we were in because we were in a lot of games. We didn’t cupcake it and play a bunch of nobodies.”

The team also saw the return of all-conference running back Dylan Wolf after transferring out of state. Wolf stabilized the Lions’ running game by amassing 852 yards and 10 touchdowns of the team’s 1,508 yards and 21 scores on the ground.

New Richmond’s fifth straight postseason trip tops the program’s pair of three straight playoff clinches in 1999-2001 and 2015-17.

Pitzer and Young were closely linked throughout the tenure. Young, considered by his head coach in several postgame interviews to be the best quarterback in the SBAAC and among the best in the state, started as a freshman for the Lions in Pitzer’s second season and threw a career-high 27 touchdowns.

The first-team American Division quarterback threw for 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, and the senior concluded his high school career with 7,204 yards passing and 66 touchdown passes, and set multiple school records.

The head coach finishes his tenure at New Richmond with a 27-29 overall record and 9-16 in the division across the 2022-26 seasons.

Previous coaching stops for Pitzer included 2020-21 as the head coach at Norwood, Loveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019, quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at Anderson from 2013 to 2018, and the Anderson junior varsity head coach from 2017-18.

New Richmond joins Bethel-Tate and Milford as Clermont County teams in need of a new head coach after the 2026 season.