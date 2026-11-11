What you need to know about home-produced food this holiday season

BATAVIA, Ohio (Nov. 4, 2026) – From cookies to hot chocolate mixes, Clermont County Public Health (CCPH) is seeing an increase in questions about home-produced items as the holidays approach. Cottage foods and home bakery operations are not licensed locally by CCPH, meaning they fall under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA).

What is Cottage Food?

The Ohio Revised Code defines a “Cottage Food Production Operation” as a person who produces and sells non-hazardous foods made within their home kitchen. Examples include cookies, brownies, jams, jellies, candy, and fruit butter.

Non-permitted items include products that would need refrigeration to keep from spoiling. Examples include pre-made meals, cheesecake, cream cheese, flavored butter, salsa, or fresh pasta.

Selling Cottage Foods

Cottage foods may only be sold in Ohio. Producers are not permitted to sell out of state or over the internet.

Cottage food products that are properly identified and labeled may be sold directly to the consumer from the home where they are produced. They also may be sold through grocery stores, registered farm markets, some events, and sold and/or used in preparing food in a restaurant.

Home Bakery License

If a producer wishes to sell bakery items that are considered “potentially hazardous foods” (such as cheesecakes, custard pies, or cream pies), they need to apply for a home bakery license. These types of foods require temperature control, and producers must be licensed and inspected by the ODA.

To learn more about cottage foods and home bakery licenses, visit the ODA website at agri.ohio.gov or contact CCPH at 513- 732-7499.

Clermont County Public Health is a local government agency that provides public and environmental services, nursing services, and education to Clermont County residents. CCPH is dedicated to the mission of protecting Clermont County by promoting health and preventing disease. For more information, contact ClermontHealthOhio.gov or (513) 732-7499.

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