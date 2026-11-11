West Clermont navigates financial impact of cthanges to Ohio property tax laws

CINCINNATI, OH — Recent changes to Ohioʼs property tax laws are creating a new financial reality for public school districts across the state, including West Clermont Local Schools.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW) recently notified West Clermont of a potential $1.49 million deficit projected for fiscal year 2029, equal to approximately 1.5% of projected district revenue. The notification requires the district to take steps now to address the projected shortfall.

The projection comes as several recently enacted House bills significantly change how Ohio school districts receive local property tax revenue. West Clermont’s financial forecast identifies HB 129, HB 186, HB 309 and HB 335 among the legislative changes aﬀecting its long-term financial outlook. For West Clermont, these changes mean the district will receive less property tax revenue than previously expected and will see smaller increases in the future, even as property values rise. Overall, the district expects its annual revenue to drop from approximately $108.1 million in 2025 to $101.8 million in 2028, a sustaining decrease of $6.3 million. These changes are not unique to West Clermont; school districts across Ohio are evaluating how the new laws aﬀect their financial forecasts and long-term planning.

“This is not simply a West Clermont issue. The way public schools are funded in Ohio is changing, and districts across the state are working to understand and respond to the financial impact,” Treasurer/CFO Daniel M. Romano III said. “For West Clermont, these changes have a significant eﬀect on our long-term projections. We believe the intention of the legislation was to provide property tax relief to homeowners, which did happen. Unfortunately it resulted in the unintentional consequence of placing West Clermont in fiscal distress. Our responsibility is to plan for that reality now while continuing to maximize every dollar on behalf of our students and taxpayers.”

At the same time, the cost of operating schools continues to rise. West Clermont expects its expenses to increase by about 3% each year through 2031, which is less than the rate of inflation cited in its financial forecast. Even with eﬀorts to keep costs down, the district expects to spend more than it brings in beginning in 2027.

The ODEW notification does not mean West Clermont is currently operating with a deficit. Because the projected FY29 shortfall is less than 5 percent of projected revenue, ODEW has directed the district to review its assumptions and expenditures and incorporate actions into its next financial forecast, due Feb. 28, 2027. If a deficit remains at that time, a formal written plan will be required.

“This notification reinforces why long-term planning matters,” Superintendent Dr. David Fultz said. “Our focus remains on protecting opportunities for students while being transparent with our community about the financial challenges ahead.”

West Clermont will continue evaluating expenditures, identifying eﬀiciencies and updating its financial assumptions as additional information becomes available. The district will also continue sharing information with the community as it prepares its February financial forecast.

About West Clermont: West Clermont School District commits to excellence with every learner, every day, and in every way. Its vision is that together as one community, we learn, lead, and succeed. The district believes that together we are ON THE RISE and values strengthening relationships, cultivating innovation, being relentlessly student-centered, and fostering empowerment.

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