This week’s Athlete of the Week is Williamsburg running back senior Gray Robinson

The senior back and Army University commit finished with 279 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 16 carries, eclipsing his season yardage (172 yards) and touchdowns (two) in one playoff game.

“It was great,” Robinson said when asked how he felt about his performance. “I got turf toe Week 1 after playing Ironton, and they told me I wasn’t going to be healed for eight or nine weeks. I tried to come back against New Richmond (in Week 2 ) and re-hurt myself,” Robinson said. “I had to take a break from there and wait until I was healthy enough. I am just so blessed. I have to thank Jesus for this.”