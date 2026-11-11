POSTSEASON PREVIEW: Wildcats aim for 1st regional final appearance

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg is switching gears defensively after facing a rare pass-heavy opponent.

No. 6-seeded Bishop Fenwick and its Slot-T-like offense visit the Wildcats in a Division V, Region 20 semifinal at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium.

Kickoff for the Nov. 13 meeting is pushed back to 8 p.m. because of the Falcons’ volleyball program playing in the state tournament.

The No. 2-seeded Wildcats (10-1) are in their first regional semifinal since 1986, when that team lost 31-3 to Cincinnati Country Day. Last week’s quarterfinal was the program’s third playoff win all-time, and Williamsburg is seeking its first regional final in program history.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are used to playoff success.

Bishop Fenwick, out of the Greater Dayton area city of Franklin, is making its 21st playoff appearance and third in the last five seasons. The Falcons’ all-time playoff record is 18-18, including the last two victories against Greeneview and Miami East. ​​Fenwick has beaten its last two playoff opponents by a combined score of 68-7.

The football program also has postseason hardware with two state champions in 1974 and 1973, one state runner-up in 1984 and nine state semifinal appearances — the last coming in 2015.

The Falcons, members of the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed, are under the direction of Fred Cranford, a former longtime head coach at Fenwick and Loveland. It’s Cranford’s second stint at the Franklin school after coaching there from 1998 to 2013, including seven years as the program’s head coach. He was the Loveland head coach for six years after that, including leading the Tigers to the Division II state title in 2013. It was the first football state title for Loveland.

“He took a team who didn’t win the league the year before but put in that Wing-T and then won a state title the next year,” Williamsburg coach Nick Ayers said.

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