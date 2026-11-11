Groundbreaking for two adjacent county projects

Officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Nov. 10, to highlight two adjacent county improvement projects just off State Route 222 in Batavia.

The public was welcome to attend the ceremony at 4009 East Filager Road.

The projects, known as Filager Campus Improvement Phases 2 and 3, will create new offices for the county’s Facilities Management Department, County Engineer and the public transit service, Clermont Transportation Connection.

The projects are part of the county’s long-term capital improvement plan to replace and modernize facilities at its Filager Campus. The new buildings will provide improved workspaces, support more efficient operations and enhance the county’s ability to serve residents.

The initial project, dubbed Filager Campus Improvement Phase 1, provided new facilities for the county’s Highway Operations and Fleet Maintenance along SR 222 in Batavia. It was completed in late 2024.

Crews began work on the most recent project this June, starting with demolition of several existing buildings on the site for Filager Campus Improvement Phase 2. That $9.8 million project will house Facilities Management and the Engineer. It is funded by county capital.

A construction contract was awarded in October for Filager Campus Improvement Phase 3 for CTC and work is expected to begin this week. The new building will include new offices for the bus service’s dispatch operators and CTC staff. The $3.3 million project is funded by federal and state grants.

The contractor for both projects is Cincinnati-based Graybach LLC. Construction of Phase 2 is expected to be finished in September 2027. Phase 3 is slated for completion by December 2027.

The county’s Filager campus, which totals 143 acres on the southwest and northeast sides of SR 222 at Filager Road, includes the jail, municipal court, sheriff’s office and animal shelter.

(Editor’s note: This press release was received Nov. 4 and has been edited to past tense.)

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