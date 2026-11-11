Grant Career Center plans for future after electorate rejects levy and bond requests

The U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District, or Grant Career Center, placed a combined 1.99-mill facilities and tax issue on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters in the Bethel-Tate, New Richmond, Williamsburg and Felicity-Franklin school districts, and the electorate voted down the request.

The bond issue was for 1.15 mills for 37 years, and the funds would pay for new construction, additions, and renovations at the Bethel campus. The district also requested an additional 0.84-mill continuing tax levy to fund general permanent improvements and annual debt service on the bonds.

The total project is estimated at $59 million, with the State of Ohio, via the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, covering 58 percent, or $34 million, and the local bond making up the remaining $25 million.

If approved, owners of a home valued at $100, 000 would have paid about $5.80 per month, or about $70 per year, to support these requests.

Now that the election is over, and the plan set forth was not supported by voters, U.S. Grant Career Center Superintendent Michael J. Parry is sharing reactions and plans for moving forward.

“We’re disappointed, but grateful for everyone who stood with Grant Career Center: our volunteers, our business partners, our associate districts, and every voter who supported career education,” Parry said.

He went on to explain what the result of the election means for Grant Career Center, and whether services will be affected.

“Our students will keep learning, and our programs will continue delivering the skills students need to succeed in the workplace, college, and the military,” he said.

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