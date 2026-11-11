Grant Career Center celebrates two American FFA degree recipients

Grant Career Center is proud to congratulate Courtney Donovan and Lance Cornwell on earning the prestigious American FFA Degree, the highest honor a member can achieve through the National FFA Organization.

The American FFA Degree is an extraordinary accomplishment, awarded to fewer than 1% of the organization’s 1,053,847 national members. This distinction recognizes FFA members who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to agricultural education, leadership, community service, and career development.

Earning the American FFA Degree requires years of commitment and hard work. Recipients must meet rigorous requirements, including completing a successful Supervised Agricultural Experience SAE, demonstrating financial responsibility, participating in community service, and maintaining active involvement in FFA activities.

For Courtney and Lance, this recognition represents the dedication, perseverance, and passion they have demonstrated throughout their agricultural education journeys.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Courtney and Lance. Earning your American FFA Degree isn’t something that just happens overnight. It takes a whole lot of hard work, long hours, and dedication to get to this point. These two have put in the time and effort, and it’s sure paid off,” said Shawn McDaniel, Lab Instructor and FFA Advisor at Grant Career Center. “When you think about less than one percent of FFA members across the country earning this honor, that’s a pretty big deal. They’ve made their families, our program, and Grant Career Center proud. They earned every bit of this recognition.”

FFA provides students with opportunities to develop leadership skills, gain hands-on experience, and prepare for successful careers in agriculture and related industries. The American FFA Degree represents the culmination of those experiences and recognizes members who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to personal and professional growth.

Grant Career Center is incredibly proud of Courtney and Lance for achieving this remarkable milestone. Their accomplishments reflect the values of hard work, leadership, and excellence that are at the heart of career-technical education.

Congratulations, Courtney and Lance, on joining an elite group of FFA members nationwide who have earned this prestigious distinction.

Do Good. Be Great.

Learn more about Grant Career Center at www.grantcareer.com.