Eagles boys team runs best season since ’87

OBETZ

Not only did the Milford girls cross-country team claim a state title, but the boys team turned in one of its best seasons in program history.

The Eagles placed ninth Nov. 7 at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross-Country Championship behind senior Henry Newman.

“It means a lot,” Newman said. “I have so many people here who came down. We had a great crowd, and it feels good to make them proud.”

The three-time Eastern Cincinnati Conference first-team runner earned all-Ohio honors with an eighth-place time of 15:33.1, a 1:17.15 improvement from his first trip to Obetz. In the 2025 state meet, Newman finished 36th overall, and teammate Chase Vincent placed 99th.

“I was definitely expecting to make it in, but just being younger and not having my team here (last year) made me feel that I was just glad to be here,” Newman said. “This year, I came in thinking that we got a team to start for the first time in 38 years, so we were looking to accomplish something greater.

“It was definitely a shift in perspective.”

The 2026 team qualified for the state cross-country meet the fourth time in program history and first since 1988, when that team placed 15th in the final year of a three-season run to the state meet for Milford. The 1987 squad still has the program’s best finish with a third-place team score, and the 1986 squad was led by John Sence’s fourth-place time of 15:54.

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