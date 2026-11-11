Clermont County Public Library partners with Yellow Ribbon Support Center for 2026 giving program

Clermont County Public Library is collecting donations for the Yellow Ribbon Support Center throughout November as part of its annual Giving Program.

Community members can drop off donations of personal care and entertainment items at any of CCPL’s 10 locations during regular library hours from November 2 through December 2. The donated items will be included in care packages that the Yellow Ribbon Support Center sends to troops overseas.

CCPL chose to partner with the Yellow Ribbon Support Center to honor the Ohio America250 theme for November – Ohio Serves: Remembering Veterans, First Responders & Frontline Heroes. This organization and their mission hold a dear place in the hearts of Clermont County residents especially. In 2004, SSG Matt Maupin, a resident of the county, was taken captive and held in Iraq. The community rallied around the Maupin family, and in 2008 Matt’s remains were found and returned home to be laid to rest. Matt’s father, Keith, is the driving force behind the Yellow Ribbon Support Center.

“Dropping off a donation is a simple, heartfelt way to recognize those serving our country and bring a little extra joy this holiday season — and we’d love for our community members to join us,” said Andrea Brofft, Clermont County Public Library Director.

Residents can visit the Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org, or visit a location near them for the list of items to donate.

Clermont County Public Library began library service in 1955, with a bookmobile and a small office as its first facilities. Since then, the library system has expanded to 10 locations, achieving the Library Board’s goal of having a library within a 15-minute drive of all Clermont County residents. The mission of the Clermont County Public Library is to foster lifelong learning by providing resources that inform, programs that engage, and ideas that inspire.