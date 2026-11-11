Clermont County man indicted for aggravated robbery at Taco Bell

(November 4, 2026 – Batavia, Ohio) Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve announces that on November 3, 2026, a Clermont County Grand Jury indicted Frank Schmidt on one count of Aggravated Robbery with firearm specifications, three counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications, two counts of Weapons Under Disability, and one count of Theft of a Firearm in relation to a robbery that occurred at the Taco Bell restaurant located at 820 Eastgate South Drive in Union Township.

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, Union Township Police Officer’s responded to Taco Bell for a robbery in progress. Officers learned that Schmidt entered the restaurant around 10:40pm and told employees to give him money or else he was going to shoot them while brandishing a firearm. Employees then gave Schmidt money and he fled the scene.

Once on scene, Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area for the suspect and evidence. Detectives obtained video surveillance from the restaurant as well as surrounding businesses. Based on the videos as well as witness statements, detectives identified Frank Schmidt as the suspect.

Officers arrested Schmidt on October 28, 2026, in Union Township. When being taken into custody, officers found the firearm used in the robbery tucked in Schmidt’s waistband. Officers also learned that Schmidt has previous convictions for Felonious Assault which preclude him from possessing a firearm. Officers also discovered the recovered firearm had previously been reported as stolen out of Kentucky.

On Wednesday, November 4, Schmidt had an arraignment and bond was set at $750,000 cash or professional. The pretrial is set for November 9, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.

If convicted on all counts, Schmidt faces up to 51.5 to 57 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe