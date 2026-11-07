ATOP THE PODIUM: Milford captures 1st state cross-country championship

OBETZ

On a cold, dreary day, Milford shined.

The Eagles executed their race plan perfectly, starting slow and finishing strong to hoist the trophy as the best Division I girls cross-country team in Ohio.

Led by senior and Ohio State commit Elle Campbell, the Eagles won their first-ever cross-country state championship with 111 points, topping another Greater Cincinnati area school, Mason, which finished with 145 points.

“It’s all just so surreal. I don’t think it’s hit yet,” Campbell said. “This has been the goal since the beginning, so for this to all come true, it’s just amazing. Being my senior year, this is the best I could ask for.”

Milford’s Katie Reckman, left, and Nora Lindley run in the final mile of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I State Cross-Country Championships on Nov. 7, 2026, at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park in Obetz.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford’s Elle Campbell, center, smiles on the podium after running in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I State Cross-Country Championships on Nov. 7, 2026, at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park in Obetz. Campbell finished eighth overall to earn all-Ohio honors.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Milford’s Henry Newman, center, runs in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I State Cross-Country Championships on Nov. 7, 2026, at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park in Obetz. Newman finished eighth overall.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Campbell had her best finish in her three tries at Fortress Obetz with an eighth-place time of 18:20.3. She started 59th through the first 400 meters, then moved up 39 spots after the first mile. By the second mile, Campbell was 11th while the team climbed to second behind Upper Arlington. The Eagles overtook the Golden Bears in the final mile.

This was the girls team’s third straight appearance at the state meet, and Campbell believed that experience made the difference.

“My freshman year, no one made it to state for us; then year by year, we moved up on the podium, and everyone has also moved up. So the fact that we did this together makes it so much more fun,” Campbell said. “The first couple of years that I was here, the nerves really get to you, and it’s cool to be able to tell the girls that, too, since they haven’t been here as much. It seems really scary, but it’s just a regular race if you let yourself think of it like that.”

Maren Barnett finished 28th overall with a time of 19:07.3, followed by seniors Lauren Johnson (33rd, 19:13.2) and Katie Reckman (40th, 19:18.3). Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles were Nora Lindley (57th, 19:27.7), Shahid Masud (68th, 19:34.8) and Schylar Sperl (74th, 19:38.9).

“We designate our workouts, and when we put in the hard work, we know that we are all doing it together, even when we’re in pain,” Campbell said. “The more we push each other, the farther we will get. We came into the season with that mindset, and it paid off.”

It’s been a long time coming for the girls program, which first qualified for state in 2024 and finished seventh as a team. Last season, the Eagles won their first regional championship, improved at Fortress Obetz with a fifth-place finish, and now they won it all. The title marks Milford High School’s first team title since 1989 and second all-time in school history.

“These girls have been working toward this for the last three years, and seeing all their hard work pay off and perfectly execute a plan today and run amazing; it is definitely overwhelming and very satisfying to see what they were able to accomplish today,” coach Matthew Jorden said.